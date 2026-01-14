Ranchi Police's Swift Action Rescues Abducted Siblings

Two young siblings who disappeared from Ranchi's Dhurwa area nearly two weeks ago were successfully rescued by police in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday.

Authorities have also arrested two suspects believed to be part of an interstate kidnapping gang. Ranchi Police brought the children, aged 4 and 5, back home after they had been taken while visiting a nearby grocery store.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the police's efforts in the safe recovery, noting the emotional significance for the family while promising further investigation to dismantle the criminal networks involved.