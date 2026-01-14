Left Menu

Ranchi Police's Swift Action Rescues Abducted Siblings

Two young siblings, abducted from Ranchi, have been successfully rescued in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The Ranchi Police apprehended suspects linked to an interstate gang. State leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, lauded the police's efforts in the children's recovery, noting ongoing investigations to dismantle the criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:12 IST
Ranchi Police's Swift Action Rescues Abducted Siblings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young siblings who disappeared from Ranchi's Dhurwa area nearly two weeks ago were successfully rescued by police in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday.

Authorities have also arrested two suspects believed to be part of an interstate kidnapping gang. Ranchi Police brought the children, aged 4 and 5, back home after they had been taken while visiting a nearby grocery store.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the police's efforts in the safe recovery, noting the emotional significance for the family while promising further investigation to dismantle the criminal networks involved.

TRENDING

1
Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

 India
2
Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

 India
3
Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

 India
4
Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests

Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026