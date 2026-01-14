Ranchi Police's Swift Action Rescues Abducted Siblings
Two young siblings, abducted from Ranchi, have been successfully rescued in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The Ranchi Police apprehended suspects linked to an interstate gang. State leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, lauded the police's efforts in the children's recovery, noting ongoing investigations to dismantle the criminal network.
Two young siblings who disappeared from Ranchi's Dhurwa area nearly two weeks ago were successfully rescued by police in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday.
Authorities have also arrested two suspects believed to be part of an interstate kidnapping gang. Ranchi Police brought the children, aged 4 and 5, back home after they had been taken while visiting a nearby grocery store.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the police's efforts in the safe recovery, noting the emotional significance for the family while promising further investigation to dismantle the criminal networks involved.
