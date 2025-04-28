Left Menu

India Vows Justice After Pahalgam Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. India pledges severe punishment for those behind the attack, citing cross-border linkages, amidst global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:32 IST
India Vows Justice After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The terror incident on April 22 resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, prompting India to consider retaliatory measures against those responsible. The attack has been linked to cross-border factors.

Prime Minister Modi has assured the nation that the perpetrators will face severe consequences. In his 'Mann ki Baat' address, he emphasized that the global community stands with India in its fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025