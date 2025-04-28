India Vows Justice After Pahalgam Attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. India pledges severe punishment for those behind the attack, citing cross-border linkages, amidst global condemnation.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The terror incident on April 22 resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, prompting India to consider retaliatory measures against those responsible. The attack has been linked to cross-border factors.
Prime Minister Modi has assured the nation that the perpetrators will face severe consequences. In his 'Mann ki Baat' address, he emphasized that the global community stands with India in its fight against terrorism.
