Left Menu

Suspect in French Mosque Attack Surrenders in Italy

A suspect implicated in an attack on a Muslim worshipper at a French mosque has turned himself into police in Italy. The attack, considered potentially Islamophobic, occurred in La Grande Combe in southern France last Friday. French authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:58 IST
Suspect in French Mosque Attack Surrenders in Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A man suspected of committing a fatal attack on a Muslim worshipper in a mosque in southern France has surrendered to police in Italy, authorities reported on Monday.

The attack took place last Friday in La Grande Combe, a town with a mining heritage. The suspect reportedly recorded the assault on his phone and was seen on security cameras insulting God, according to local media sources.

French Interior Minister's office confirmed the suspect's surrender but did not provide further details. Local prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini mentioned that investigators are considering motivations behind the attack, particularly exploring it as an Islamophobic act.

The suspect, born in France in 2004, resided locally and had no prior criminal record. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that "racism and hatred based on religion will never have a place in France," and religious freedom is paramount.

In Paris, protests supporting the victim and condemning anti-Islam actions took place, marking a response to this deeply troubling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025