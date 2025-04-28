Suspect in French Mosque Attack Surrenders in Italy

A man suspected of committing a fatal attack on a Muslim worshipper in a mosque in southern France has surrendered to police in Italy, authorities reported on Monday.

The attack took place last Friday in La Grande Combe, a town with a mining heritage. The suspect reportedly recorded the assault on his phone and was seen on security cameras insulting God, according to local media sources.

French Interior Minister's office confirmed the suspect's surrender but did not provide further details. Local prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini mentioned that investigators are considering motivations behind the attack, particularly exploring it as an Islamophobic act.

The suspect, born in France in 2004, resided locally and had no prior criminal record. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that "racism and hatred based on religion will never have a place in France," and religious freedom is paramount.

In Paris, protests supporting the victim and condemning anti-Islam actions took place, marking a response to this deeply troubling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)