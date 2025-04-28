Left Menu

Supreme Court Addresses Plea on OTT Content Regulations

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre on a plea for prohibiting sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms. The plea suggests forming a National Content Control Authority. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted some existing and potential regulations addressing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:41 IST
Supreme Court Addresses Plea on OTT Content Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday addressed a plea urging the government to curb sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms. A bench led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih stated that the petition raises a significant concern within the jurisdiction of the executive or legislative branches.

Justice Gavai remarked on the potential for the judiciary to be seen as encroaching upon legislative and executive domains. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, acknowledged the existence of some regulations and mentioned that more are being considered.

The plea, filed by five petitioners, advocates for establishing a National Content Control Authority tasked with regulating explicit material. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain presented the case to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025