Supreme Court Addresses Plea on OTT Content Regulations

The Supreme Court on Monday addressed a plea urging the government to curb sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms. A bench led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih stated that the petition raises a significant concern within the jurisdiction of the executive or legislative branches.

Justice Gavai remarked on the potential for the judiciary to be seen as encroaching upon legislative and executive domains. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, acknowledged the existence of some regulations and mentioned that more are being considered.

The plea, filed by five petitioners, advocates for establishing a National Content Control Authority tasked with regulating explicit material. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain presented the case to the Supreme Court.

