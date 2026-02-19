Final Curtain Call for Assam's 15th Legislative Assembly

The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die following the passage of the interim budget for 2026-27. Speaker Biswajit Daimary shared insights about his time in the role, expressing gratitude for members' cooperation and reflecting on his unique journey.

During his valedictory address, Daimary recalled his initial reluctance to become Speaker, citing his inexperience. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encouraged him to take on the role, recognizing his background as a Rajya Sabha member. Daimary's affiliation with the number 21 during his term became a personal hallmark.

As the assembly closed, Chief Minister Sarma commended past accomplishments and extended best wishes to MLAs for the upcoming elections. He emphasized the efforts made for change and development, underscoring the contributions of both ruling and opposition parties over the last five years.

