Left Menu

Final Curtain Call for Assam's 15th Legislative Assembly

The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly concluded its session after passing the interim budget for 2026-27. Speaker Biswajit Daimary reflected on his tenure, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the government's achievements. Assembly elections are approaching, prompting well-wishes and reflections on past efforts from both ruling and opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:27 IST
Final Curtain Call for Assam's 15th Legislative Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die following the passage of the interim budget for 2026-27. Speaker Biswajit Daimary shared insights about his time in the role, expressing gratitude for members' cooperation and reflecting on his unique journey.

During his valedictory address, Daimary recalled his initial reluctance to become Speaker, citing his inexperience. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encouraged him to take on the role, recognizing his background as a Rajya Sabha member. Daimary's affiliation with the number 21 during his term became a personal hallmark.

As the assembly closed, Chief Minister Sarma commended past accomplishments and extended best wishes to MLAs for the upcoming elections. He emphasized the efforts made for change and development, underscoring the contributions of both ruling and opposition parties over the last five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026