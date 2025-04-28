South China Sea Dispute: China Counters Philippines

In a fresh development over the contested South China Sea, China's coast guard landed on a disputed reef, prompting a reaction on Monday from the Philippines. The Chinese foreign ministry described the action as a countermeasure against Manila's 'illegal landing' and provocations.

Located in the Spratly Islands, the small landform known as Sandy Cay has become yet another flashpoint between the two nations, as both lay claim to this strategic area.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun asserted that China's recent actions are part of broader efforts to safeguard its territorial rights in the region, speaking at a routine media briefing.

