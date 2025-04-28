Equal Rights for Migrant Workers in Cyprus: A Call for Justice

In a bid to champion equality, a European human rights watchdog has called for Cyprus to extend the same rights to migrant workers as those enjoyed by Cypriot and EU laborers.

This appeal comes amidst reports of widespread underpayment and excessive work hours experienced by the island's 20,000-strong migrant workforce, primarily hailing from the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Vietnam.

Highlighting a stark contrast in wages, a Council of Europe report stresses the urgency for change, urging Cypriot authorities to uphold equal protections and improve conditions for these vulnerable workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)