Left Menu

Equal Rights for Migrant Workers in Cyprus: A Call for Justice

A European human rights watchdog urges Cyprus to provide equal rights for migrant workers, who are often underpaid and overworked, compared to their Cypriot and EU counterparts. The report highlights exploitation risks and suggests improvements in legal aid and working conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:19 IST
Equal Rights for Migrant Workers in Cyprus: A Call for Justice
migrant workers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a bid to champion equality, a European human rights watchdog has called for Cyprus to extend the same rights to migrant workers as those enjoyed by Cypriot and EU laborers.

This appeal comes amidst reports of widespread underpayment and excessive work hours experienced by the island's 20,000-strong migrant workforce, primarily hailing from the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Vietnam.

Highlighting a stark contrast in wages, a Council of Europe report stresses the urgency for change, urging Cypriot authorities to uphold equal protections and improve conditions for these vulnerable workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025