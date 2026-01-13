Global Demand Surges for Practical Human Rights Due Diligence Skills as ILO MOOC Draws 5,600 Learners

A rapidly growing global audience is turning to practical, labour-focused learning to meet rising expectations on responsible business conduct, with more than 5,600 participants from every region of the world completing the 2025 edition of the MOOC on Human Rights Due Diligence for Decent Work.

Delivered by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the course reflects accelerating demand from governments, businesses, social partners, and practitioners for actionable guidance on implementing human rights due diligence (HRDD) — particularly on working conditions.

The 2025 edition builds on the success of the inaugural 2024 course, which reached over 4,200 learners, confirming that HRDD is rapidly moving from policy principle to operational priority.

A truly global learning community

Participants joined the 2025 MOOC from all regions:

Asia : 1,819

Americas : 1,540

Africa : 1,289

Europe : 875

Oceania: 88

The diversity of participation underscores the universal relevance of labour-focused due diligence as countries introduce new regulations and businesses face heightened scrutiny over supply chains, working conditions, and access to remedy.

From regulation to real-world practice

Combining self-paced digital learning with expert-led live webinars, the course was designed to bridge the gap between emerging HRDD regulations and on-the-ground implementation.

Live sessions, held from 1 to 12 December 2025, were delivered in English with simultaneous interpretation in French and Spanish, expanding accessibility and participation across regions.

The programme explored:

Emerging trends and regulatory developments in HRDD

Evidence-based decision-making and the use of data

Engagement of small and medium-sized enterprises

Protection of vulnerable workers

The role of research in shaping effective policy

Subsequent sessions unpacked Pillar II of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, guiding participants step by step through the HRDD process with a strong focus on labour rights.

Working conditions at the centre

One of the most anticipated sessions focused squarely on working conditions, including wages, working time, and occupational safety and health — translating international standards into operational realities faced by enterprises and workers.

Another key theme was access to remedy, highlighting how state-based and non-state grievance mechanisms can work together to strengthen labour justice and ensure meaningful redress for workers.

The course concluded by positioning HRDD not only as a compliance requirement, but as a strategic tool for business resilience, risk management, and long-term value creation.

Learning that lasts beyond the classroom

In addition to live sessions, participants completed a comprehensive self-guided learning track, including:

An introductory module on the labour dimension of HRDD

Five modules covering the ILO Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work

Dedicated modules on working time and wages

High levels of engagement — reflected in forum discussions, live Q&A sessions, and peer exchange — highlighted the appetite for deeper, practice-oriented learning.

A growing movement for decent work

As the second edition concludes, the course leaves behind more than certificates. It strengthens a global community of practitioners better equipped to embed human rights due diligence into policy, business operations, and social dialogue.

The MOOC is supported by the HRDD4DW project, co-funded by the European Commission, which will continue over the next three years with additional MOOCs, in-depth trainings, and capacity-building initiatives.

With regulatory expectations rising and supply-chain transparency under the spotlight, the message is clear: human rights due diligence is no longer optional — and the skills to do it well are now in global demand.

About the HRDD4DW Project

The ILO’s Human Rights Due Diligence in support of Decent Work (HRDD4DW) project supports governments, enterprises, employers’ and workers’ organizations, and other stakeholders to conduct HRDD in ways that strengthen labour rights and promote decent working conditions, in line with international labour standards.