Security Upgrade: The Enhanced Protection of Delhi BJP President
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's security cover is upgraded from 'Y' to 'Z' category after a threat assessment. Police say the decision follows a detailed evaluation but specifics remain undisclosed. The 'Z' cover includes 20-22 personnel, commandos, and a pilot vehicle for his convoy.
- Country:
- India
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's security cover has been upgraded to 'Z' category after a thorough threat perception assessment, an official announced. This enhancement follows careful consideration of potential risks.
According to the Delhi Police, the decision to strengthen Sachdeva's security was made on April 26. While officials refrained from disclosing detailed reasons, they confirmed the action resulted from an exhaustive evaluation.
The 'Z' category cover entails a deployment of 20 to 22 security personnel, including commandos, and provision of a pilot vehicle to accompany Sachdeva's convoy. This marks a significant increase in his protection level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- Delhi
- BJP
- President
- Virendra Sachdeva
- upgrade
- threat assessment
- Z category
- police
- commandos
ALSO READ
SH1 Road Upgrade Transforms Central North Island: 119km Rebuilt, Paving Way for Safer, Smoother Travel
Revamping Retail: Mall of the Emirates Set for $1.3 Billion Upgrade
New Zealand Strengthens Regional Trade with Upgraded AANZFTA Agreement
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant upgraded to A category. Shreyas Iyer returns to list of contracted players in B category.
Delhi Airport Delays: Air Traffic Congestion Soars Amid Runway Upgrade Halt