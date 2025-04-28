Security Upgrade: The Enhanced Protection of Delhi BJP President

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's security cover has been upgraded to 'Z' category after a thorough threat perception assessment, an official announced. This enhancement follows careful consideration of potential risks.

According to the Delhi Police, the decision to strengthen Sachdeva's security was made on April 26. While officials refrained from disclosing detailed reasons, they confirmed the action resulted from an exhaustive evaluation.

The 'Z' category cover entails a deployment of 20 to 22 security personnel, including commandos, and provision of a pilot vehicle to accompany Sachdeva's convoy. This marks a significant increase in his protection level.

