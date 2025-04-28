Left Menu

Security Upgrade: The Enhanced Protection of Delhi BJP President

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's security cover is upgraded from 'Y' to 'Z' category after a threat assessment. Police say the decision follows a detailed evaluation but specifics remain undisclosed. The 'Z' cover includes 20-22 personnel, commandos, and a pilot vehicle for his convoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:24 IST
Security Upgrade: The Enhanced Protection of Delhi BJP President
Security
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's security cover has been upgraded to 'Z' category after a thorough threat perception assessment, an official announced. This enhancement follows careful consideration of potential risks.

According to the Delhi Police, the decision to strengthen Sachdeva's security was made on April 26. While officials refrained from disclosing detailed reasons, they confirmed the action resulted from an exhaustive evaluation.

The 'Z' category cover entails a deployment of 20 to 22 security personnel, including commandos, and provision of a pilot vehicle to accompany Sachdeva's convoy. This marks a significant increase in his protection level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025