Fake Mark Sheet Scandal Uncovered in Indore

In Indore, a criminal racket producing counterfeit mark sheets has been busted, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including a local cyber cafe operator, according to police reports on Monday.

Police acted on a tip-off and detained Javed Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Mohammad Riyaz in the Khajrana police station area, as stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amarendra Singh.

Khan allegedly ran the cyber cafe where numerous fake mark sheets, ranging from school to college level, were fabricated and sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 each. The operation had reportedly been ongoing for two to three years, with further investigation currently being conducted.

