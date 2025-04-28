Left Menu

Police Debunk Social Media Claims About 'Jai Bhim' Incident

Police deny reports that youths were beaten for 'Jai Bhim' slogans in Aligarh. They clarify that the youths were involved in eve-teasing and obscene remarks, leading to the intervention of bystanders. The youths have been charged, and a case is filed against the spread of false information online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:44 IST
Police Debunk Social Media Claims About 'Jai Bhim' Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police authorities have dismissed social media allegations claiming youths in a village were assaulted for chanting 'Jai Bhim' slogans. Contrary to these reports, officials confirmed that the youths were involved in a separate incident.

The altercation occurred in Chikawati village, Aligarh, when a schoolgirl objected to eve-teasing and inappropriate remarks made by the youths, prompting bystanders to intervene and confront them.

Circle Officer Sanjiv Tomar reported the involved youths, Chhavikant, Rahul, and Pradeep, face charges under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, legal action is underway against those misleading the public with false online information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

