Police Debunk Social Media Claims About 'Jai Bhim' Incident

Police authorities have dismissed social media allegations claiming youths in a village were assaulted for chanting 'Jai Bhim' slogans. Contrary to these reports, officials confirmed that the youths were involved in a separate incident.

The altercation occurred in Chikawati village, Aligarh, when a schoolgirl objected to eve-teasing and inappropriate remarks made by the youths, prompting bystanders to intervene and confront them.

Circle Officer Sanjiv Tomar reported the involved youths, Chhavikant, Rahul, and Pradeep, face charges under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, legal action is underway against those misleading the public with false online information.

(With inputs from agencies.)