Trump's Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Cities Amid Legal Setbacks

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Monday aimed at cracking down on cities and states that fail to adhere to federal immigration laws. This directive tasks the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security with identifying these non-compliant areas within a month, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

This move follows a significant legal obstacle last week when a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from over a dozen so-called sanctuary jurisdictions. These jurisdictions have been opposing the administration's stringent immigration policies by refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The executive order represents a continued effort by the Trump administration to enforce its immigration policies despite facing challenges from the judicial system and resistance from local governments across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)