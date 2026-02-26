Tarek Saab Resigns as Venezuela's Attorney General

Tarek Saab, Venezuela's long-serving attorney general, announced his resignation after a nearly nine-year term, according to the country's legislature on Wednesday. Despite ongoing criticism from human rights groups, Saab is expected to assume the position of acting ombudsman, following the resignation of the previous officeholder.

Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez praised Saab's dedication to human rights and urged the legislative body, dominated by the ruling party, to support his interim appointment. Appointed as attorney general in 2017, Saab has been a controversial figure, involved in managing corruption scandals and the arrest of opposition figures.

In his resignation letter, Saab emphasized his commitment to integrity amid Venezuela's challenging circumstances. Larry Devoe, the head of the National Council of Human Rights, has been named acting attorney general. The assembly will establish committees to select permanent replacements, said Rodriguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodriguez.