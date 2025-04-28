Left Menu

Fire at Mumbai ED Office Sparks Safety Concerns

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns about the fire at the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office. A massive blaze occurred early Sunday, potentially damaging documents and equipment. Sule questions the fire department's response time and highlights the need for safety audits.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:10 IST
Fire at Mumbai ED Office Sparks Safety Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at the Enforcement Directorate's office in south Mumbai early on Sunday, leading to questions about fire safety protocols. While no injuries were reported, the blaze potentially damaged crucial documents and equipment, according to officials.

Reacting to the incident, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule criticized the fire department's response, stating that the fire should have been doused within 10 to 15 minutes given the lack of crowd and parking issues in the area. The fire was finally extinguished after a 12-hour operation.

At a press conference, Sule called for an investigation into the building's fire safety measures and queried if a fire audit had been conducted. She also expressed concern over the potential for destroyed files, questioning whether the ED had digital backups in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

