Left Menu

Mumbai Blaze Sparks Change: ED Safeguards Digital Files

A fire at the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate led to the destruction of some documents and furniture. However, as files are digitally stored, investigations and trials remain unaffected. The agency is planning to establish a new standalone office space in Mumbai following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:12 IST
Mumbai Blaze Sparks Change: ED Safeguards Digital Files
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Mumbai Zonal Office-I of the Enforcement Directorate, damaging documents and furniture. Despite this, the agency assured there would be no hindrance to ongoing investigations or trials, as all crucial files are stored digitally and backed up in centralized systems.

The blaze, which officials suspect was caused by a short circuit in power boxes, occurred on the fourth floor of the Kaiser-I-Hind building. Quick action from the building staff and security alerted police and fire services, who responded promptly, limiting further damage.

Following the incident, operations from the affected office have been relocated to an old regional office. Plans are underway to create an independent office space for the ED in Mumbai, with the Maharashtra government allocating land for the purpose earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025