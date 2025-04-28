Mumbai Blaze Sparks Change: ED Safeguards Digital Files
A fire at the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate led to the destruction of some documents and furniture. However, as files are digitally stored, investigations and trials remain unaffected. The agency is planning to establish a new standalone office space in Mumbai following the incident.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Mumbai Zonal Office-I of the Enforcement Directorate, damaging documents and furniture. Despite this, the agency assured there would be no hindrance to ongoing investigations or trials, as all crucial files are stored digitally and backed up in centralized systems.
The blaze, which officials suspect was caused by a short circuit in power boxes, occurred on the fourth floor of the Kaiser-I-Hind building. Quick action from the building staff and security alerted police and fire services, who responded promptly, limiting further damage.
Following the incident, operations from the affected office have been relocated to an old regional office. Plans are underway to create an independent office space for the ED in Mumbai, with the Maharashtra government allocating land for the purpose earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
