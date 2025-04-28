Russian Troops Capture Kamianka

In a strategic military move, Russian troops have seized control of the settlement of Kamianka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. This development was reported by the RIA state news agency, which cited an announcement from the Russian Defence Ministry on Monday.

Despite these reports, the conflict continues to create challenges for independent verification. As of now, Reuters has been unable to confirm the battlefield situation independently, highlighting the complexity and fluidity of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The capture of Kamianka could indicate a shift in control dynamics within the Kharkiv region, underscoring the escalating tensions and the importance of monitoring further developments closely.

