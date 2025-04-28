Renewed Violence in Northeast Nigeria Escalates Tensions
Suspected Islamist militants launched deadly attacks in Nigeria's Borno and Adamawa states, killing at least 22 people and injuring several others. These incidents highlight the ongoing turmoil in northeastern Nigeria driven by Boko Haram and its affiliates, causing concern for local authorities and residents alike.
In a disturbing escalation of violence, suspected Islamist militants carried out fatal attacks over the weekend in northeastern Nigeria, resulting in at least 22 deaths and wounding several individuals, according to local residents and police sources.
Nigeria's northeast has been a persistent battleground for insurgencies, fueled mainly by the notorious group Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province. In Borno state, militants ambushed and killed 10 civilians and two security officers on Saturday, reported Mohammed Shehu Timta, the emir of Gwoza area.
Simultaneously, a separate assault by suspected Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa state's Kopre village claimed the lives of 10 hunters and civilian joint task force members. This attack prompted the deployment of additional police forces to the affected area, underscored by the gravity of the security crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
