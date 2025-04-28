Kashmir Conflict Escalates Amid Border Tensions

India has retaliated to 'unprovoked' small arms firing from Pakistan along the Kashmir border. This marks the fourth consecutive night of tensions as Indian authorities intensify their search for militants linked to a recent tourist attack that left 26 dead.

The attack, alleged to involve Pakistani militants, targeted Hindus and has sparked outrage in India. In response, both nuclear-armed nations have imposed various countermeasures, including India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan restricting its airspace to Indian flights. China has called for restraint.

The Indian military reported multiple Pakistan Army posts opened fire on Sunday night without detailing casualties. Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed the elimination of 71 militants entering from Afghanistan. Tensions are palpable, but locals along the border maintain a surprising calm, indicating a lifetime of resilience.

