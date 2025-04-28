U.N. Accuses Israel of Weaponizing Humanitarian Aid
The United Nations and Palestinian representatives have accused Israel of breaching international law by halting aid to Gaza. The International Court of Justice is evaluating Israel's obligations to allow humanitarian assistance. Israel contends this action with claims of security concerns and political manipulation.
The United Nations and Palestinian officials have accused Israel of violating international law by obstructing aid deliveries to Gaza. This accusation was made during the initial hearings at the International Court of Justice concerning Israel's humanitarian obligations.
Elinor Hammarskjold, U.N. legal counsel, emphasized Israel's duty to facilitate humanitarian aid as an occupying force, while allegations emerged of Israel using aid as a "weapon of war", amid a deepening crisis in Gaza.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar countered these claims, criticizing the hearings as politicized and defending Israel's stance on security and sovereignty matters.
