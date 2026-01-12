Left Menu

Gambia Takes Stand at ICJ: A Quest for Justice in Rohingya Genocide Case

Gambia has brought a landmark genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, accusing the nation of targeting the Muslim Rohingya minority for destruction. The case will have wider implications, potentially affecting South Africa's case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza.

Updated: 12-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:15 IST
On Monday, Gambia urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to acknowledge Myanmar's alleged genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya, transforming their lives into nightmares filled with violence and destruction. The high-stakes trial is the first genocide case the ICJ has taken in over a decade, with potential ripple effects extending to South Africa's separate case against Israel for actions in Gaza.

Gambia's Justice Minister Dawda Jallow highlighted to ICJ judges the plight of the Rohingya, calling them a peaceful people denied their dreams and subjected to horrific atrocities. Myanmar, standing accused of these actions, has consistently denied the genocide allegations, framing their military operations as standard counter-terrorism efforts against Muslim militants.

As hearings proceed, the Rohingya's testimonies are anticipated to add harrowing detail to the case against Myanmar. These developments unfold as Myanmar faces additional turmoil from internal unrest since the military's 2021 coup. This complex and impactful trial at the ICJ will continue over three weeks, as the world awaits a verdict that might redefine international stances on genocide.

