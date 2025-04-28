Naidu Vows Strong Response to Terror Threats

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a stern warning on Monday, asserting that any threat against India would provoke a swift and decisive retaliation. His statement came in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including two residents from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing students at a private college, Naidu passionately declared that any attempt to harm India, even by terrorist organizations, would be met with overwhelming force. "If anybody meddles with India, they will be smashed into smithereens," Naidu said, emphasizing India's resilience against such attacks.

The Chief Minister highlighted the bravery and unity of the Indian populace, urging solidarity in the face of adversity. Recently, Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his support for the central government's anti-terrorism initiatives, reinforcing his commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)