UK-India Trade Talks: A New Deal on the Horizon

British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds is gearing up for crucial talks in London with his Indian counterpart, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aiming to finalize a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India.

According to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the negotiations, taking place on Monday and Tuesday, signify a determined effort to enhance the bilateral trade relationship by reducing tariffs and improving market access for UK businesses.

The UK government stresses the importance of securing a beneficial deal that simplifies trade processes, underscoring its commitment to fostering international economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)