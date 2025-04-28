Left Menu

UK-India Trade Talks: A New Deal on the Horizon

British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are set to meet in London to negotiate a UK/India free trade agreement. The talks aim to enhance UK business access, reduce tariffs, and simplify trade. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson confirmed the meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:36 IST
British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds is gearing up for crucial talks in London with his Indian counterpart, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aiming to finalize a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India.

According to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the negotiations, taking place on Monday and Tuesday, signify a determined effort to enhance the bilateral trade relationship by reducing tariffs and improving market access for UK businesses.

The UK government stresses the importance of securing a beneficial deal that simplifies trade processes, underscoring its commitment to fostering international economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

