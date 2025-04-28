UK-India Trade Talks: A New Deal on the Horizon
British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are set to meet in London to negotiate a UK/India free trade agreement. The talks aim to enhance UK business access, reduce tariffs, and simplify trade. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson confirmed the meetings.
British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds is gearing up for crucial talks in London with his Indian counterpart, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aiming to finalize a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India.
According to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the negotiations, taking place on Monday and Tuesday, signify a determined effort to enhance the bilateral trade relationship by reducing tariffs and improving market access for UK businesses.
The UK government stresses the importance of securing a beneficial deal that simplifies trade processes, underscoring its commitment to fostering international economic partnerships.
