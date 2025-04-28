Left Menu

Caste Clash Over Cremation: Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh Village

In Madhya Pradesh's Leelda village, tensions flared as a Dalit's last rites were halted by alleged upper caste encroachers on government land, leading to stone-pelting and a road blockade. Intervention by police and administrators restored calm. The deadlock arose over a crematorium acquired by the railways, forcing reliance on the disputed land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Madhya Pradesh's Leelda village when upper caste encroachers allegedly stopped the last rites of a Dalit man on government land.

Stone-pelting ensued between the two groups over the disputed plot, following the crematorium's acquisition by the railways.

In response, senior police and administration officials intervened, restoring calm and counseling both sides involved in the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

