Israeli Envoy Calls for Justice in Pahalgam Attack

On Monday, Israeli Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshan, condemned the heinous attack on tourists in Pahalgam, stating that the terrorists responsible should face justice. The attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, drawing parallels to similar global terror incidents, particularly those in Israel.

Shoshan emphasized that India's primary focus should be the protection of its citizens. He expressed confidence in India's ability to handle such threats decisively, stressing that national interests must always take precedence.

The Consul General criticized the terrorists for discriminating between victims based on religion, stating that such actions dehumanize the perpetrators and highlight the dangerous mindset prevailing in the world of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)