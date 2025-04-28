Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's E-Kalyan: Streamlining Pension Benefits

Himachal Pradesh launched 'e-Kalyan', a digital portal to streamline applications for the state's pension schemes. Led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the initiative aims to enhance the welfare of vulnerable groups. Applicants can apply online, reducing the need for government office visits. The portal promises efficient, transparent processing.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 'e-Kalyan' portal, a digital platform designed to facilitate applicants of the state's eight pension schemes.

The portal, developed by the Department for Empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Specially Abled (ESOMSA), allows eligible individuals to submit applications online.

Sukhu emphasized that providing social security pensions is a government priority, reflecting its commitment to welfare principles. This year, the state plans to expand these benefits to an additional 37,000 beneficiaries, projecting an expenditure of Rs 67 crore.

