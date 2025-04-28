Himachal Pradesh's E-Kalyan: Streamlining Pension Benefits

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 'e-Kalyan' portal, a digital platform designed to facilitate applicants of the state's eight pension schemes.

The portal, developed by the Department for Empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Specially Abled (ESOMSA), allows eligible individuals to submit applications online.

Sukhu emphasized that providing social security pensions is a government priority, reflecting its commitment to welfare principles. This year, the state plans to expand these benefits to an additional 37,000 beneficiaries, projecting an expenditure of Rs 67 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)