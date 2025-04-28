Left Menu

Massive Clampdown: J-K Police Targets Terror Network

Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive crackdown on the terror network following the Pahalgam attack, conducting raids across 36 locations in Srinagar and over 600 in the Valley. The operations target terrorists and sympathisers, leading to numerous arrests and demolition of assets associated with terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:09 IST
Massive Clampdown: J-K Police Targets Terror Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a substantial crackdown on the terror network in response to the horrific Pahalgam attack resulting in 26 casualties.

On Monday, authorities conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Doda, and Kishtwar, targeting premises linked to terrorist groups and sympathisers under strict legal procedures.

Authorities have intensified their anti-terror operations, with over 600 locations raided in six days and multiple arrests made, dismantling an extensive terror-supporting infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025