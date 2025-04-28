Massive Clampdown: J-K Police Targets Terror Network

Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a substantial crackdown on the terror network in response to the horrific Pahalgam attack resulting in 26 casualties.

On Monday, authorities conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Doda, and Kishtwar, targeting premises linked to terrorist groups and sympathisers under strict legal procedures.

Authorities have intensified their anti-terror operations, with over 600 locations raided in six days and multiple arrests made, dismantling an extensive terror-supporting infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)