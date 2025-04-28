Tragic Crocodile Attack: Man's Body Recovered After 22-Hour Search
A 45-year-old man, Ramveer Nishad, was fatally attacked by a crocodile while watering cattle near Harpura village. A 22-hour search by local authorities and a specialized team led to the recovery of his body. Financial aid has been announced for his family.
The body of 45-year-old Ramveer Nishad was found after a harrowing 22-hour search following a crocodile attack near Harpura village, officials confirmed.
According to Chakarnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brahmanand Katheria, Nishad was watering his cattle by the Chambal river when he was suddenly attacked and dragged under by a crocodile.
A coordinated search effort by police and the Chambal sanctuary department succeeded in recovering Nishad's body. Authorities have assured financial aid to his grieving family.
