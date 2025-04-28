Tragic Crocodile Attack: Man's Body Recovered After 22-Hour Search

The body of 45-year-old Ramveer Nishad was found after a harrowing 22-hour search following a crocodile attack near Harpura village, officials confirmed.

According to Chakarnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brahmanand Katheria, Nishad was watering his cattle by the Chambal river when he was suddenly attacked and dragged under by a crocodile.

A coordinated search effort by police and the Chambal sanctuary department succeeded in recovering Nishad's body. Authorities have assured financial aid to his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)