Bihar Officials Pledge No More Illegal Sand Mining
The National Green Tribunal accepted apologies from Bihar officials for not acting on directions to curb illegal sand mining in West Champaran, especially in Balmiki Tiger Reserve. Officials assured adherence to guidelines, and the tribunal closed the case after receiving action-taken reports.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal has accepted the unconditional apologies from the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Bihar's West Champaran for their failure to implement its directives on illegal sand mining.
The tribunal's concern centers around unauthorized mining activities in the ecologically sensitive Balmiki Tiger Reserve. Earlier this year, the tribunal had to issue bailable arrest warrants to ensure the officials' attendance as witnesses in this matter.
Following assurances from the officials to adhere to sustainable sand mining guidelines, the case was closed with a warning to comply with national directives and prevent future offenses.
