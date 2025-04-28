Corruption Conspiracy: CBI Officials Under Their Own Lens
In a surprising twist, the Delhi High Court has remanded three CBI officials to their own agency's custody following corruption allegations. The officers reportedly demanded bribes to influence investigations, revealing a 'large conspiracy' within governmental departments. The court granted a two-day custodial interrogation to uncover deeper details.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected development, the Delhi High Court has ordered three CBI officials to be remanded in custody of their own agency amid serious corruption charges. The decision arises from accusations that these officials were part of a broader conspiracy to demand bribes and interfere with investigations.
The order, given by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna on April 25, highlights rampant corruption within high-profile institutions like the CBI and ED. Allegations suggest a 'large conspiracy' among various department officials, centering on receiving illegal payments to mismanage cases.
Despite the trial court initially denying the CBI's plea for custody, the High Court emphasized the necessity of custodial interrogation, given the alleged conspiracy's magnitude. The investigation aims to thoroughly explore these grave charges to prevent any undermining of justice.
