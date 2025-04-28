Left Menu

Corruption Conspiracy: CBI Officials Under Their Own Lens

In a surprising twist, the Delhi High Court has remanded three CBI officials to their own agency's custody following corruption allegations. The officers reportedly demanded bribes to influence investigations, revealing a 'large conspiracy' within governmental departments. The court granted a two-day custodial interrogation to uncover deeper details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:41 IST
Corruption Conspiracy: CBI Officials Under Their Own Lens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, the Delhi High Court has ordered three CBI officials to be remanded in custody of their own agency amid serious corruption charges. The decision arises from accusations that these officials were part of a broader conspiracy to demand bribes and interfere with investigations.

The order, given by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna on April 25, highlights rampant corruption within high-profile institutions like the CBI and ED. Allegations suggest a 'large conspiracy' among various department officials, centering on receiving illegal payments to mismanage cases.

Despite the trial court initially denying the CBI's plea for custody, the High Court emphasized the necessity of custodial interrogation, given the alleged conspiracy's magnitude. The investigation aims to thoroughly explore these grave charges to prevent any undermining of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025