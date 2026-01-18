Alleged Electoral Roll Conspiracy: A BJP Strategy?

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has levied serious allegations against the BJP, claiming a conspiracy is underway to manipulate electoral rolls as part of a broader strategy to amend the Constitution and secure power indefinitely.

Speaking at the CPI's centenary celebrations, Reddy accused the NDA government of attempting to erase votes from the rolls of economically disadvantaged citizens, thus jeopardizing their access to welfare programs. He suggested this was part of a long-term plan by the BJP to change the political landscape.

Reddy called for a concerted opposition effort to combat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, specifically noting that any amendments to the Constitution would endanger democratic rights. He also criticized the modifications in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) which he believes are harmful to rural workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)