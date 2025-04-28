Tragic Explosion Strikes Iran's Key Container Port

Iran's Bandar Abbas port witnessed a catastrophic explosion, resulting in at least 65 fatalities, according to state media on Monday.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday within the Shahid Rajaee section, caused extensive damage, including shattered windows across a wide radius and destruction of shipping containers and their contents.

The blast presents a major challenge to the port, a crucial hub in Iran's shipping operations, and raises concerns about safety and future preventative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)