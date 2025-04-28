Tamil Nadu Boosts Welfare for Government Employees with Major Benefits

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has rolled out a series of positive initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of state government employees and teachers. Central to these announcements is a substantial increase in the "marriage advance" scheme.

The elevated advance sees a shift from the existing Rs 10,000 for female and Rs 6,000 for male employees to a more significant Rs 5 lakh, reflecting a commitment to valuing their contributions. Moreover, a 2% increment in Dearness Allowance (DA) has been introduced, effective from January 1, 2025, set to benefit around 16 lakh employees, teachers, and pensioners.

This package, which will cost the government an additional Rs 1,252 crore annually, underscores Stalin's continued support for government workers, echoing the Dravidian model principles established by the late former CM M Karunanidhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)