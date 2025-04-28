Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Financial Boost: Revolutionizing Employee Benefits

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced significant financial benefits for state employees and pensioners, including a massive increase in marriage and festival advances, a 2% DA hike, and enhancements in educational and maternity leave benefits. These measures aim to support government employees and pensioners, costing the government an additional Rs 5,000 crore annually.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
In a bid to uplift state employees and pensioners, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled an extensive package of financial benefits in the state Assembly on Monday. The measures include a substantial increase in marriage and festival advances, a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), and enhanced educational and maternity leave benefits.

The sweeping reforms, set to benefit over 16 lakh employees and pensioners, involve a manifold increase in marriage advances, with amounts now reaching up to Rs 5 lakh. The DA increase will take effect from January 1, 2025, incurring an additional Rs 1,252 crore annually for the government.

Stalin's announcements extend to festival and educational advances, maternity leave considerations, and a promise to reevaluate pension schemes. This comprehensive plan reflects the DMK government's commitment to employee welfare, inspired by the 'Dravidian model' of governance, at a total additional annual cost of approximately Rs 5,000 crore.

