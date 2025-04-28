Left Menu

Punjab Government Mandates 24/7 Accessibility for Officials

The Punjab government has mandated that all state officials must be accessible via mobile phones after office hours and on holidays to enhance governance and public service delivery. The directive aims to address administrative delays and strengthen public trust by ensuring government officers are consistently reachable.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has issued a directive requiring all state officials to remain available on their mobile phones after office hours and during holidays. The move aims to eliminate delays in administrative functions and enhance service delivery to the public.

An order from the special secretary (personnel) highlighted that unavailability of officials via phone hinders administrative processes. It suggested that inconsistent availability of officers results in disrupted services, with phones often being switched off or out of network coverage.

AAP MLA Amritpal Sukhanand supported the directive, emphasizing its role in strengthening public trust. The objective is to facilitate services like ration cards and voter ID updates, ensuring no grievance goes unnoticed, which is seen as a historic step in governance by the party leadership.

