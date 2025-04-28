Fake Railway Officer Dupes Dozens in Job Scam

A sophisticated scam came to light in Noida, as police apprehended a man accused of swindling several people by impersonating a railway employee. Prashant Kumar Gupta, 34, has been charged with fraud after using forged documents to deceive his victims.

Authorities revealed that Gupta claimed to secure government jobs and arms licenses, charging hefty sums for his supposed services. He falsely posed as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), presenting counterfeit IDs to gain the trust of his targets.

After a victim reported being defrauded of Rs 71,000 and Rs 1,00,000 under false promises, the police launched an investigation that uncovered the extent of Gupta's operations, which lasted over six months. Additional complaints have emerged, leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)