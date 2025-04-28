UN Chief Alarmed by Yemen Strikes on Migrant Detention Center
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by reports of attacks on an African migrant detention center in Yemen. UN spokesperson highlights increased risks to civilians, urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:46 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep alarm over recent reports of attacks targeting a detention center for African migrants in Yemen.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized that these strikes are escalating the already significant risks faced by the civilian population in the region.
The UN continues to urge all parties involved in the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, with a specific focus on safeguarding civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Strike on Yemen Detention Center Intensifies Conflict
Yemen's Houthi rebels say alleged US airstrike that hit prison holding African migrants kills at least 30 people, reports AP.
Yemen's Houthi rebels raise death toll from alleged US airstrike on prison holding African migrants to 68 people killed, reports AP.
Deadly Airstrike in Saada: U.S. Hits Migrant Detention Center