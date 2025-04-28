Left Menu

UN Chief Alarmed by Yemen Strikes on Migrant Detention Center

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by reports of attacks on an African migrant detention center in Yemen. UN spokesperson highlights increased risks to civilians, urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep alarm over recent reports of attacks targeting a detention center for African migrants in Yemen.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized that these strikes are escalating the already significant risks faced by the civilian population in the region.

The UN continues to urge all parties involved in the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, with a specific focus on safeguarding civilians.

