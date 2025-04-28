Left Menu

Engineer Nabbed in Corruption Sting by ACB

An executive engineer from Rajasthan's Public Works Department was arrested for accepting a bribe, following claims of harassment for a larger sum. The arrest was made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and an investigation is underway under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:51 IST
Engineer Nabbed in Corruption Sting by ACB
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an executive engineer from the Public Works Department in Rajasthan's Baran district. The official was caught in the act of accepting a hefty bribe of Rs 5 lakh, according to reliable sources.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Meharda, Director General of ACB, disclosed that Executive Engineer Ajay Singh was reportedly pressuring the complainant to pay a much larger bribe of Rs 20 lakh. This demand was purportedly linked to the processing of pending bills concerning road widening and culvert construction projects.

Officials revealed that Singh is under interrogation, and further probes will be conducted once a formal case is lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025