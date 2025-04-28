Engineer Nabbed in Corruption Sting by ACB
An executive engineer from Rajasthan's Public Works Department was arrested for accepting a bribe, following claims of harassment for a larger sum. The arrest was made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and an investigation is underway under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an executive engineer from the Public Works Department in Rajasthan's Baran district. The official was caught in the act of accepting a hefty bribe of Rs 5 lakh, according to reliable sources.
Dr. Ravi Prakash Meharda, Director General of ACB, disclosed that Executive Engineer Ajay Singh was reportedly pressuring the complainant to pay a much larger bribe of Rs 20 lakh. This demand was purportedly linked to the processing of pending bills concerning road widening and culvert construction projects.
Officials revealed that Singh is under interrogation, and further probes will be conducted once a formal case is lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
