Left Menu

BJP's Vijayendra Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Alleged Corruption and Stunted Development

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government, alleging zero development and peak corruption. He pointed to issues like the Dharamshala issue, hate speech Bill, and multiple alleged scams. Vijayendra also accused the government of suppressing criticism and detrimental investor policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:33 IST
BJP's Vijayendra Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Alleged Corruption and Stunted Development
Vijayendra
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of widespread corruption and stagnation in the state's development. Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra emphasized the array of issues plaguing the administration.

Highlighting instances such as the Dharamshala controversy, the contentious hate speech Bill, and various financial malfeasances, Vijayendra claimed that the current regime has failed on multiple fronts. Among these, he pointed to the misappropriation in the Valmiki Development Corporation, implicating high-profile individuals.

The BJP leader further criticized the state's anti-investor policies, suggesting they have led to an exodus of businesses such as Ather Electric, Google, and other industry players. He warned of rising unemployment among the youth due to these policies and asserted the party's commitment to unveiling governmental shortcomings.

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
2
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India
4
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh

Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025