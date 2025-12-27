BJP's Vijayendra Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Alleged Corruption and Stunted Development
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government, alleging zero development and peak corruption. He pointed to issues like the Dharamshala issue, hate speech Bill, and multiple alleged scams. Vijayendra also accused the government of suppressing criticism and detrimental investor policies.
In a scathing attack, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of widespread corruption and stagnation in the state's development. Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra emphasized the array of issues plaguing the administration.
Highlighting instances such as the Dharamshala controversy, the contentious hate speech Bill, and various financial malfeasances, Vijayendra claimed that the current regime has failed on multiple fronts. Among these, he pointed to the misappropriation in the Valmiki Development Corporation, implicating high-profile individuals.
The BJP leader further criticized the state's anti-investor policies, suggesting they have led to an exodus of businesses such as Ather Electric, Google, and other industry players. He warned of rising unemployment among the youth due to these policies and asserted the party's commitment to unveiling governmental shortcomings.
