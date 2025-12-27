Karnataka's Turmoil: BJP Slams Congress Over Corruption and Policy Failures

The president of the Karnataka BJP, B Y Vijayendra, launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led government on Saturday, condemning the alleged corruption and the lack of development under its watch. He averred that the BJP would persist in unveiling the government's failures.

Vijayendra articulated several contentious issues, including the Dharmasthala debacle, the contentious hate speech legislation, and corruption in various cases including the infamous Valmiki Development Corporation scam which saw a misappropriation of Rs 94 crore initially intended for Scheduled Tribes' welfare.

The BJP president further accused the Congress government of stifling criticism and imposing policies detrimental to investors, urging transparency and accountability in governance while drawing parallels to the Emergency era under Indira Gandhi. Vijayendra also claimed that prominent investors were relocating due to these policies, affecting youth employment significantly.

