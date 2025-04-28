Unexpected Overboard: Fighter Jet Mishap on U.S. Carrier
A minor injury incident occurred on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier when an F-18 fighter jet and its tow tractor fell overboard in the Red Sea. All personnel are safe. The ship, the Harry Truman, supports strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. Navy sailor sustained minor injuries after an F-18 fighter jet, along with its tow tractor, plunged overboard from an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, according to a military statement released on Monday.
The Navy confirmed that all crew members have been accounted for following the incident. The aircraft carrier, identified as the Harry Truman, is currently engaged in military operations supporting strikes against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.
This mishap occurred amid ongoing U.S. naval presence in the region, which plays a strategic role in addressing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Navy
- sailor
- injuries
- F-18
- fighter jet
- aircraft carrier
- Red Sea
- Harry Truman
- Houthi
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as US Aircraft Carriers Patrol Mideast Amid Crucial Iran Talks
Tensions Rise as US Aircraft Carriers Converge on Mideast Amid Iran Talks
Devastation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Ignite Red Sea Crisis
Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea, reports AP.
Vigraha's Heroic Rescue: Safeguarding Endangered Sea Turtles