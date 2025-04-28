Unexpected Overboard: Fighter Jet Mishap on U.S. Carrier

A U.S. Navy sailor sustained minor injuries after an F-18 fighter jet, along with its tow tractor, plunged overboard from an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, according to a military statement released on Monday.

The Navy confirmed that all crew members have been accounted for following the incident. The aircraft carrier, identified as the Harry Truman, is currently engaged in military operations supporting strikes against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

This mishap occurred amid ongoing U.S. naval presence in the region, which plays a strategic role in addressing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)