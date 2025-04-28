Left Menu

Unexpected Overboard: Fighter Jet Mishap on U.S. Carrier

A minor injury incident occurred on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier when an F-18 fighter jet and its tow tractor fell overboard in the Red Sea. All personnel are safe. The ship, the Harry Truman, supports strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • United States

A U.S. Navy sailor sustained minor injuries after an F-18 fighter jet, along with its tow tractor, plunged overboard from an aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, according to a military statement released on Monday.

The Navy confirmed that all crew members have been accounted for following the incident. The aircraft carrier, identified as the Harry Truman, is currently engaged in military operations supporting strikes against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

This mishap occurred amid ongoing U.S. naval presence in the region, which plays a strategic role in addressing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

