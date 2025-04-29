Morocco Bridges Sahel States to Global Trade

Foreign ministers from Sahel states Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have shown support for a Moroccan-led initiative granting them access to global trade via Morocco's Atlantic ports, Morocco's state news agency reported.

During their recent meeting with King Mohammed VI in Rabat, the ministers affirmed their countries' position. All three Sahel nations, governed by military juntas following coups, had previously exited the regional grouping ECOWAS and together formed the Confederation of Sahel States (AES).

Morocco's trade access initiative, revealed in November 2023, follows trade restrictions by ECOWAS on these nations. This strategy not only aims to diversify their maritime trade but also strengthens ties amid deteriorating relations with Algeria, highlighting shifting alliances, with AES aligning closer to Russia for military aid.

