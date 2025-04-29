Morocco Bridges Sahel States to Global Trade
Foreign ministers from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, all military-ruled Sahel states, support a Moroccan initiative for global trade access through Atlantic ports. This follows their exit from ECOWAS after recent coups and forming of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). The move helps diversify maritime trade routes, especially amidst tense regional dynamics involving Algeria.
Foreign ministers from Sahel states Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have shown support for a Moroccan-led initiative granting them access to global trade via Morocco's Atlantic ports, Morocco's state news agency reported.
During their recent meeting with King Mohammed VI in Rabat, the ministers affirmed their countries' position. All three Sahel nations, governed by military juntas following coups, had previously exited the regional grouping ECOWAS and together formed the Confederation of Sahel States (AES).
Morocco's trade access initiative, revealed in November 2023, follows trade restrictions by ECOWAS on these nations. This strategy not only aims to diversify their maritime trade but also strengthens ties amid deteriorating relations with Algeria, highlighting shifting alliances, with AES aligning closer to Russia for military aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
