New Year Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Trade Allegations Amid Drone Strikes
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targeting civilians in a series of deadly drone strikes over the New Year. The incidents occur amidst ongoing peace talks and mounting international scrutiny. Moscow accuses Ukraine of striking a hotel, while Kyiv cites attacks on vital energy infrastructure.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated, with both nations accusing each other of deadly drone strikes on civilians during New Year celebrations. Moscow reports a strike on a hotel in occupied Ukrainian territory, while Kyiv claims Russia launched attacks on its power infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's alleged aggressive actions, stating that over 200 drones targeted various regions. Moscow, however, alleges that 24 people were killed in a deliberate drone attack by Ukraine on a hotel and cafe in Kherson region.
The international community closely watches as negotiations continue, and both sides vie for influence over U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, damaged infrastructure and civilian casualties mark the ongoing conflict, despite efforts for a peaceful resolution.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Swiss Alpine Resort: New Year's Celebration Ends in Devastation
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Swiss president says deadly New Year's fire at Alpine bar is one of the worst tragedies the country has known, reports AP.
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Attack on Informal Miners in Northern Peru
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.