Diplomatic Chessboard: China and Russia at the BRICS Summit
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The meeting took place amid global tensions between unilateralism and multilateralism, as countries grapple with issues of hegemony. The ministers discussed current geopolitical dynamics and cooperation.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in critical discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The meeting was confirmed by a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry late on Monday.
Amid rising global tensions, Wang highlighted the ongoing battle between unilateralism and multilateralism, as well as the worldwide struggle between maintaining and challenging hegemony.
The diplomatic dialogue between China and Russia underscores the shifting geopolitical balances and the importance of strategic alliances in navigating current global challenges.
