Police Bust Notorious Power Transformer Theft Ring

An inter-district gang responsible for a series of power transformer thefts has been dismantled following the arrest of 12 suspects, police confirmed on Tuesday. During the police operation, four of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of fire.

The arrests took place on Mansurpur-Shahpur Road, under Mansurpur police station's jurisdiction, on Monday night. The police confiscated 300 kg of stolen copper, 700 kg of transformer wiring, a truck used for the criminal activities, and several illegal firearms. The estimated value of the seized items stands at Rs 7 lakh, according to officials.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao explained, 'The police intercepted a truck carrying pilfered electrical equipment. Upon being signaled to halt, the suspects fired at the police, prompting a return of fire that injured four suspects. All 12 gang members were captured. The injured suspects are receiving medical attention and are reported to be stable.' Investigations continue as authorities aim to map the gang's wider network and other possible associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)