Left Menu

Police Bust Notorious Power Transformer Theft Ring

A gang involved in stealing power transformers across multiple districts was busted with the arrest of 12 individuals, four of whom were injured during a police encounter. Authorities recovered 300 kg of stolen copper, 700 kg of transformer wiring, and a truck. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:24 IST
Police Bust Notorious Power Transformer Theft Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-district gang responsible for a series of power transformer thefts has been dismantled following the arrest of 12 suspects, police confirmed on Tuesday. During the police operation, four of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of fire.

The arrests took place on Mansurpur-Shahpur Road, under Mansurpur police station's jurisdiction, on Monday night. The police confiscated 300 kg of stolen copper, 700 kg of transformer wiring, a truck used for the criminal activities, and several illegal firearms. The estimated value of the seized items stands at Rs 7 lakh, according to officials.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao explained, 'The police intercepted a truck carrying pilfered electrical equipment. Upon being signaled to halt, the suspects fired at the police, prompting a return of fire that injured four suspects. All 12 gang members were captured. The injured suspects are receiving medical attention and are reported to be stable.' Investigations continue as authorities aim to map the gang's wider network and other possible associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025