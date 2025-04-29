Global Naga Forum Condemns Border Fencing in Nagaland
The Global Naga Forum criticizes the Indian government's new guidelines that limit cross-border movement along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland. The forum warns these measures infringe on indigenous rights, threaten Naga unity, and criminalize traditional Naga practices. Naga leaders are urged to align with local interests.
The Global Naga Forum has vehemently opposed the Indian government's decision to restrict the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erect fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland.
Under new guidelines issued in December 2024, the cross-border movement under FMR is now confined to just 10 km from the border, with the addition of a 'border pass' requirement.
An international seminar led to an eight-point resolution condemning these changes, highlighting their threat to indigenous rights and traditional community bonds while urging Naga leaders to prioritize local interests over external pressures.
