Husband's Assault Sparks Outrage in Bada Siyur Village

An unsettling incident has come to light in Bada Siyur village, where a domestic altercation escalated into violence, police reported on Tuesday. A man is accused of assaulting his wife, Babita, after she objected to his use of abusive language.

The situation reportedly unraveled in the early hours of April 24, when the accused, Ram Sagar, began using derogatory terms during a dispute. In retaliation, he allegedly threatened Babita's life, assaulted her, and forcibly shaved her head.

Attempting to seek justice, Babita reached out to her mother, Urmila Devi, and the duo lodged a formal complaint at the Aurai police station. The authorities have since been on the lookout for the accused, who is currently in hiding.

