Streamlined Assistance: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Modernizes Atal Asra Yojana

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged officials to streamline the process for applying to the Atal Asra scheme, aiming to address the backlog of pending applications. The program is designed to provide financial aid for the construction and repair of homes.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released a statement highlighting Sawant's directives to expedite approvals and establish scheme-specific camps across every assembly constituency.

Additionally, Sawant addressed issues concerning the Dhangar community, focusing on housing and forest rights, at a meeting attended by key state figures including former Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar and Advocate General Devidas Pangam.

