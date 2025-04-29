Tragic Incident: Youth Found Dead in Bhubaneswar
A 22-year-old man named Rahul Gochayat was found hanging at his grandparents' home in Bhubaneswar. Preliminary investigations suggest a suicide after a dispute with a female friend. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and police are continuing their investigation.
A 22-year-old man was found dead at his grandparents' residence in the Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning, according to local police.
The deceased, identified as Rahul Gochayat, had been staying in the Dalit Sahi area. His body was discovered on Tuesday and was subsequently transported to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Initial investigations indicate the possibility of suicide, which may have been prompted by a dispute with a female friend. The official investigation is ongoing.
