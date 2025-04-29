Left Menu

Imposters Unmasked: Trio Caught Posing as Transgender Persons

Three men were detained by Delhi Police for posing as transgender individuals and soliciting in the Azadpur area. The men, Anil Kumar, Prem Kumar Mahto, and Sachin, were apprehended while dressed as women. After investigation, they were charged under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act for indecent behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent operation, Delhi Police apprehended three men accused of masquerading as transgender individuals to solicit in the northwest Delhi's Azadpur area. The suspects, residents of Jahangir Puri, were intercepted during an early morning patrol near Fruit Mandi on April 25.

The three men, identified as Anil Kumar, Prem Kumar Mahto, and Sachin, reportedly donned women's attire and makeup to engage in such activities, drawing attention at nearby traffic signals. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh reported that they initially claimed to be transgender individuals but later admitted to being male during questioning.

Following their confession, the trio was charged under sections 91, 92, and 97 of the Delhi Police Act, related to indecent behavior and causing public annoyance. The case highlights the issues of illegal masquerading and solicitation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

