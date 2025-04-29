Left Menu

Minister L Murugan Visits Grieving Family of Kashmir Terror Attack Victim

Union Minister L Murugan visited the family of N Ramachandran, a victim of the Kashmir terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He offered condolences to the grieving family in Edappally, where Ramachandran's daughter, Arathi, recounted the horrific incident they endured. The visit lasted about 30 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister L Murugan visited the family of N Ramachandran who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, as confirmed by official sources.

As the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murugan met the bereaved family in Edappally to express condolences.

During his visit, Arathi, Ramachandran's daughter and a witness to the attack, shared their harrowing experience. The minister spent roughly 30 minutes consoling the family, amid widespread national grief over the 26 lives lost in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

