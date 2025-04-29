Minister L Murugan Visits Grieving Family of Kashmir Terror Attack Victim

Union Minister L Murugan visited the family of N Ramachandran who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, as confirmed by official sources.

As the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murugan met the bereaved family in Edappally to express condolences.

During his visit, Arathi, Ramachandran's daughter and a witness to the attack, shared their harrowing experience. The minister spent roughly 30 minutes consoling the family, amid widespread national grief over the 26 lives lost in the attack.

